Predicting Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance's stats for the 2025-26 season
Among the six transfers Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff brought in, there is not one with as high of a ceiling than Jayden Quaintance. A one-time Kentucky commit coming out of high school, Quaintance ultimately opted to play for Arizona State for his freshman season after John Calipari left Kentucky. Now, he's back in blue and white ready to prove his high NBA Draft status under Pope in Lexington.
It didn't take long for Pope to go after the 6-9 big man once he hit the portal. The head coach wanted to focus on improving on the defensive end and there is no one with a higher upside on that end than Quaintance. That's exactly why many NBA mock draft boards love him. In ESPN's latest 2026 NBA mock draft, they have Quaintance slotted in at #6 overall. Let's take a look at what the big man's stats could look like next season once he returns from his ACL injury.
1. Points - 10 per game
Quaintance isn't expected to have a big impact on the offensive end, but his size and versatility should help him get some buckets. Especially even as a potential lob threat, Jaland Lowe could find him heading to the basket on a fast break. Last season at Arizona State, Quaintance had a ton of variance with his scoring, but at Kentucky, Pope will have plenty more scoring threats around him, so that workload should be much more consistent. There is plenty of raw talent with the 6-9 big man on offense, but there is potential.
2. Rebounds - 8 per game
The 6-9 big man will have some competition on the glass as Mo Dioubate is also known as a tenacious rebounder. Both were two of the best rebounders in their respective conferences last season, but Quaintance shouldn't see much of a dip at all in his numbers on the glass despite sharing the frontcourt with a fellow defensive-minded and physical big man in Dioubate. Last season with the Sun Devils, Quaintance set a freshman record for rebounds per game at a 7.9 average.
3. Assists - 3 per game
Mark Pope loves to play through his big man, and with how he played Amari Williams last season, we could see some more passing from Quaintance than in his freshman season, where he averaged 1.5 assists per game. The 6-9 big man could have the opportunity to find some open teammates at the top of the key, but also if Pope wants him to bring the ball up the floor on occasion, which he let Williams do last season. Quaintance is very versatile and certainly has the tools to be a good passer.
4. Blocks - 3 per game
You can't predict Jayden Quaintance's statline and not mention his blocks. This is what scouts and analysts drool over when talking about Quaintance. His incredible shot-blocking ability is a massive part of his game and is what could carry him to being one of the best prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft. Last season, Quaintance averaged 2.3 blocks per game, but that number should be expected to rise in year two, as the big man is not only looking for a big role in Kentucky's frontcourt, but also a platform to showcase why he's so highly sought after. He'll be sharing the five with veteran Brandon Garrison and incoming freshman Malachi Moreno, but his potential and talent will allow him to get those much-deserved minutes once healthy.
It should take Quaintance a little bit of time to get acclimated once he returns from injury, but when he gets his groove back and knocks some rust off, it's going to be hard for Pope to take him off the floor, who many believe is the X-factor for this Kentucky team.