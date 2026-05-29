Predicting the 2026-27 stat line for Kentucky PF Justin McBride

One of the depth pieces Coach Mark Pope has added to the Kentucky roster for next season that Big Blue Nation should be excited about is JMU transfer Justin McBride. Last season as a junior for the Dukes, McBride averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

The part of the game of McBride that should have Big Blue Nation the most excited is the fact that he shot 40% from three last season on 3.1 attempts per game. The Pope system works best when his power forward is able to pop out and make a three, and that will be the case when McBride is on the floor.

I expect McBride to come off the bench this season for Ousmane N’Diaye, but he is still going to play a good number of minutes per game. Veteran depth pieces can be a very good thing for a basketball team, and that is what Kentucky has in McBride.

A player like McBride will have some games where he will come off the bench and lead the team to victory with elite effort. Veteran players with this mentality are a must for a competitive roster.

Let’s predict what the senior season stat line is going to look like for McBride.

Nevada's Justin McBride shoots against San Diego State in the first half of Saturday's game at Lawlor Events Center on Jan. 25, 2025. | Provided to the RGJ/Andy Barron / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Predicting the 2026-27 stat line for Justin McBride

Points

Prediction: 7.8 per game

Making the jump back up to an elite level of college basketball, like the SEC, and coming off the bench, I feel 7.8 points per game is fair for McBride. There will be some games where he comes off the bench and can’t miss from deep and will earn himself some more time scoring in double figures. Having players capable of doing this is very good for a basketball team.

Rebounds

Prediction: 3.9 per game

McBride averaged 5.6 rebounds per game last season in 27 minutes, so I believe that in fewer minutes and in the SEC, this number will drop. A rebounds per game number around 3.9 will be fair for the senior depth piece.

Three-Point Percentage

Prediction: 38.7%

I am predicting McBride to shoot 38.7% from three this year for the Wildcats, and if he were able to do that off the bench, it would be huge for the Pope offense. Kentucky was missing a four who could shoot the three-ball, but with N’Diaye and McBride, that won’t be the case this year.

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