Predicting the 2026-27 stat line for Kentucky point guard Zoom Diallo

Mark Pope went out and found himself an athletic freak of a point guard in the transfer portal, and that is former Washington Husky Zoom Diallo. Last season as a sophomore for the Huskies, Diallo averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Diallo isn’t known as a three-point shooter, but he is a very good creator for his teammates and can take the ball to the rim at an elite level. He is also 6’4, which will help him be able to get to the rim in the SEC. Diallo played in the Big Ten last season, so the adjustment to the SEC won’t be a big step for him, as there were some elite teams in that conference last season.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) defends Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Diallo’s athleticism will also help him on the defensive end of the floor, which will be important, knowing there will be some elite guards in the SEC next season. If Diallo can be a really good creator for the Wildcat this season, then he will fill the role Pope brought him here to fill.

Let’s predict what the junior season stat line is going to look like for Diallo.

Predicting the 2026-27 stat line for Zoom Diallo

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) brings the ball up court against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Points

Prediction: 11.6 per game

Assuming the Wildcats land Milan Momcilovic, I expect him and Alex Wilkins to be the top two scorers on this team, but Diallo and Malachi Moreno will be right on their tail. Knowing the job of Diallo will be to create for his teammates, expect his points per game to drop to 11.6, but his assists will see a big positive jump.

Assists

Prediction: 5.9 per game

Knowing this Kentucky team is going to have some pretty good scorers, I believe Diallo is going to average close to six assists per game, and I have him at 5.9 per game. If he is able to get to this number, that would be a sign that the Pope offense is working at a very high level.

Rebounds

Prediction: 4.1

Diallo is a guard who loves to help on the glass. Last season at Washington, he averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, and I expect him to improve on this number at Kentucky. Rebounding has been a very important part of Pope’s teams during his time in Lexington, and he loves guards who come to help on the glass.

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