Kentucky is rising in many preseason rankings after adding Milan Momcilovic

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats got the home-run addition they needed when Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic decided to take his talents to Lexington for next season. He joins a roster that needed him badly, someone who they can always rely on to get buckets and also fits Pope’s offense excellently.

Following the huge addition of the top three transfer, with ESPN in particular ranking him as the best, a number of outlets are updating their preseason rankings and the Wildcats are absolutely skyrocketing. Before adding Momcilovic, it was clear Kentucky needed some sort of star get. That led to many local and national media saying the roster was not a top 25 one. Now, Momcilovic has them well within that range. There are a few outlets who have quickly updated their rankings following the addition. Let’s take a look.

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts after a three-point shot against Houston during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We as Kentucky fans knew just how much Momcilovic was needed. The 6-8 forward is going to be a massive focal point of the offense and rightfully so given him statistically being the nation’s best shooter last season. Now, national folks are catching on to just how much it means and as a result, Kentucky is catapulting in preseason rankings. One is CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, who now has the Wildcats at #16 after not including them in the top 40 of his 'Rothstein 45' rankings' previously. Also, Evan Miyakawa now has Kentucky projected to begin the season in the 8-13 range according to his analytics site.

Then, there is also ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, who also did not have Kentucky among the top 25 teams in his early rankings. He now has the Wildcats at #17 following the addition of Momcilovic, who, very notably, is ranked as the top transfer among the outlet’s transfer portal rankings this offseason.

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts after making a three-point shot against Colorado during the first half in the big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 29, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is ESPN’s analysis on Kentucky’s addition of Milan Momcilovic and the roster outlook as a whole: “Momcilovic's commitment dramatically changes the Wildcats' 2026-27 outlook, giving them the best shooter in the country and a legitimate focal point on offense. Transfer guards Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins are both dynamic off the dribble, and Momcilovic's gravity and spacing will make them far more effective. Malachi Moreno's decision to withdraw from the NBA draft was another massive boost for Pope. Moreno is a potential first-round pick at this time next season. International prospect Ousmane N'Diaye and returnee Kam Williams should battle for a starting spot. The offensive potential of this group is as high as any team in the country.”

It's no secret how much Milan Momcilovic changes this Kentucky roster and we're already starting to see why. The combination of him with creators in the backcourt in Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins and either one of Kam Williams or Ousmane N'Diaye will make this team dangerous.

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