Predicting the stat line of Kentucky's Kam Williams

Big Blue Nation is very excited to see Kam Williams back in Lexington for another season, as there was some concern that he would hit the transfer portal. Now Williams is back and healthy after the foot injury that held him out for a big chunk of SEC play. Williams fought back to play in the postseason, but he didn’t look 100%.

Last season as a sophomore for Pope’s Wildcats, Williams averaged six points, 2.1 rebounds, and one assist per game for the Wildcats. He was hitting his stride in the season right when he went down with the foot injury, and Kentucky fans feel that a breakout season is ahead for the junior.

One thing that will have a big effect on the playing time of Williams is whether or not Pope can land Milan Momcilovic. If the Wildcats are able to land the Iowa State transfer, this would likely push Williams off the bench. If Williams does come off the bench, he could be a sixth man of the year candidate for the Wildcats.

Let’s predict what the state line will look like for Williams in his second season at Kentucky.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) drives to the basket against Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Predicting the 2026-27 stat line for Kam Williams

Points

Prediction: 9.1 per game

If the Wildcats do land Momcilovic, I predict Williams to average 9.1 points per game and be the leading bench scorer for the Wildcats. If the Wildcats don’t land Momcilovic, I figure that Williams will average closer to 12 points per game. If Williams is more confident this season on offense, it would be big for him because he is a lights-out shooter. The 6’8 wing needs to let it fly this season.

Rebounds

Prediction: 4.1 per game

Williams wasn’t a massive help on the glass last season with only 2.1 boards per game, but he is 6’8 and could be a much bigger help on the glass this year. During the Pope era rebounding has been an issue some so a player like Williams who is 6’8 and very athletic needs to help pull down some rebounds.

Three-Point Percentage

Prediction: 39.4%

Last season Williams shot around 35% from three but as a freshman at Tulane he shot over 40% on 4.6 attempts per game. All of Big Blue Nation knows that Williams is an elite shooter and hopefully he is able to find that this season. Williams finding his stroke from deep would be a big boost for the Pope offense.

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