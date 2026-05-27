Kam Williams is set to be a breakout star for the Kentucky Wildcats

One of the things this 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team will be relying on is some players having a breakout season and exceeding expectations. If some of the players on the team are able to do this, the Wildcats will be a much better team than some are anticipating. One Wildcat who could be on his way to a breakout season is Kam Williams.

Last year was Williams’s first season in Lexington after he spent his freshman season at Tulane. In his sophomore season at Kentucky, Williams averaged six points, 2.1 rebounds, and one assist per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.9% from three. Obviously, those numbers don’t jump off the page, but the best basketball is still ahead of Williams, and he showed a ton of flashes.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after a made three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Right when Williams was starting to heat up last season, early into SEC play, he went down with a foot injury, but he fought his way back to play in the postseason. In the postseason, he looked a bit rusty, but this isn’t any kind of surprise, knowing he missed a ton of time on the floor and rushed back perhaps a bit too quickly to try and play with his teammates.

Williams was the best defender the Wildcats had last season, and he will head into this year as one of the best defenders in all of college basketball. The make-or-break part of the game for Williams will be his three-point shooting. Obviously, he shot a solid number at 35.9% last year, but fans want to see him shoot it more from deep.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) celebrates his three-point shot that helps the Cats take the lead over Mizzou during SEC college basketball Wednesday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky January 7, 2026. At left is Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00). | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a true freshman at Tulane, Williams shot 41.2% from three on 4.6 attempts per game from deep. Big Blue Nation knows that he is capable of doing this at Kentucky, and the hope is that he will shoot over 40% from deep this season. If Williams has this kind of season shooting the ball and plays the same level of defense we saw last season, he will be one of the most underrated players in the SEC.

This year, I expect Williams to be a lot more involved on the offensive side of the floor, and this will turn him into a superstar in Lexington. There is a very good chance Williams turns himself into an NBA player this season with a big year for Pope and the Wildcats.

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