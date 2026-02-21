Predictions for Kentucky's game at Auburn on Saturday

The Kentucky Wildcats will be facing yet another team in desperation mode on Saturday. They dropped their previous game against a desperate Georgia team and now, they will be taking on another team that is looking to right their season quickly. The Auburn Tigers have lost their last five games and Saturday will be huge for their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Auburn is a very sneaky team, because despite losing their last five games, aside from Mississippi State, they have been against some of the top teams in the conference. On top of that, the Tigers do in fact have wins over Florida and Arkansas, which they earned early in SEC play. They have been inconsistent, as their most-recent loss to Mississippi State is an example of that, but that's what makes them scary, especially in this spot of desperation they are in.

The Tigers have a very vulnerable three-point defense, but they have been excellent on the offensive side of the ball at scoring at the rim and getting to the line, plus getting offensive rebounds at a very high rate. It's going to be a challenge for Kentucky, but at the same time, we have seen this team respond to adversity before.

The Kentucky Wildcats on SI staff is here to give their predictions for the important game between Kentucky and Auburn down on the Plains.

Andrew Stefaniak

Keyshawn Hall is going to get his. The key for Kentucky is making sure there secondary scorers don’t go off and are efficient from the field. Cats have to keep hall off the line. Don’t let Overton and Pettiford get open threes. Get an early lead and don't let the crowd into the game.

Score prediction: Kentucky 83, Auburn 78

MVP: Malachi Moreno

Wyatt Huff

We've seen Kentucky in a similar spot before. Backs against the wall, facing plenty of adversity. They won at Arkansas when nobody expected them to. This time, they are facing an Auburn team that is desperate, just like Georgia was on Tuesday in Rupp. I think Kentucky does not let that happen again. I think if Kentucky can limit Auburn's paint looks and keep them off the free-throw line, which is where their offense comes from, they can get it done. The Tigers are not a very good three-point defensive team, and that's how I think Kentucky really gets the win here. This game has Collin Chandler written all over it, as his shooting can provide plenty of offensive firepower for the Wildcats. Rebounding will be huge in this one, but if Kentucky can knock down threes at a high rate, it's going to be hard for Auburn to keep up with how they like to score.

Score prediction: Kentucky 86, Auburn 79

MVP: Collin Chandler

Can Kentucky once again respond to adversity? That's the question as they get ready to take on yet another team that is desperate for a win. We're in the home-stretch of the season and Kentucky cannot afford many more blemishes on their resume and neither can Auburn especially, who is on the outside looking in as far as the NCAA Tournament goes.