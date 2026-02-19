Three reasons the Kentucky Wildcats will lose to the Auburn Tigers

Big Blue Nation is freaking out after the loss in Rupp Arena to the Georgia Bulldogs, and if the Wildcats lose in Auburn on Saturday, it will send Lexington into a full frenzy. Auburn is on a five-game losing streak, so the Tigers will also be desperate heading into this ball game.

This will be a fun basketball game because it will feature two basketball teams who are in desperate need of a big win. Kentucky needs this Quad 1 win to help with NCAA Tournament seeding, and the Tigers are looking to win to stay off of the bubble.

I just put up my article listing three reasons the Wildcats will beat the Tigers on Saturday, and now it is time to look at the flip side. Let’s take a look at three reasons Auburn beats Kentucky.

Three reasons the Auburn Tigers will beat the Kentucky Wildcats

Auburn gets to the free-throw line a ton

Auburn Tigers forward Keyshawn Hall (7) makes a post move on Alabama Crimson Tide forward Amari Allen (5) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 96-92. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn is top five in college basketball when it comes to getting to the free-throw line. Keyshawn Hall basically pays rent at the free-throw line, so the Kentucky Wildcats will have to play defense without fouling. Hall will drive the ball, and he is looking for contact. Kentucky needs to defend down low with their arms straight up and contest the best they can without fouling. If Auburn gets to the line between 25 and 30 times, it will be hard for the Wildcats to win.

Kentucky leaves Auburn shooters open

Auburn Tigers guard Kevin Overton (1) as Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas Longhorns 88-82. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn isn’t the best shooting team in the nation, but if the Wildcats leave their shooters open, they will make shots. Kevin Overton, Tahaad Pettiford, and Hall are the players to watch from deep for this Auburn team. Kentucky needs to not go under screens, and they can’t over-help, or a mediocre shooting Auburn team will get hot from three. This needs to be a massive focus for Coach Pope over the next few days of practice.

Kentucky turns the ball over too much

Feb 17, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) looks on during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Like the Georgia team that Kentucky faced on Tuesday, this Auburn team is full of freak athletes that can create turnovers. The Wildcats turned the ball over too much against the Bulldogs, and UGA turned those 13 turnovers into 22 points. In Auburn on Saturday, Coach Pope needs his team to value each possession because this Auburn team will get out and run if the Wildcats are turning over the ball. If Kentucky wins the points off of turnovers battle, it will be big for a win, but losing in this category would be a problem.