Ranking Kentucky basketball's three toughest non-conference games
Mark Pope's 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team will have a tough non-conference schedule this season that will involve some elite teams. The Wildcats got some big-time wins last season in the non-conference slate over teams like Duke and Gonzaga, but the schedule is going to get a lot tougher this season.
Let's take a look at Kentucky's three toughest non-conference games.
Kentucky Basketball's Three Toughest Non-Conference Games
1. St. John's
Kentucky will be taking on St John's in what will be one of the most highly anticipated games of the season, as Pope will take on Rick Pitino. This season, the Red Storm are going to have a top-five team preseason, so it won't be easy for the Wildcats to win this game in Atlanta. Coach Pope has been working hard to make this game happen, and it will finally happen.
2. Louisville
As much as it will pain Kentucky fans to say the Louisville Cardinals under second-year coach Pat Kelsey have a team that looks to be excellent. Via the transfer portal, Kelsey loaded up the backcourt for the Cardinals, and many expect this team to be in the top five to start the season. Knowing this game is going to be played in the KFC Yum Center will make it even tougher for the Wildcats to win.
3. Michigan State
The Wildcats will take on Michigan State in the State Farm Classic in Madison Square Garden in November. The Spartans are returning a lot of solid pieces from their Elite Eight team from last season, which will make this a tough matchup for Mark Pope against Tom Izzo.
*Kentucky's ACC/SEC Challenge opponent could change these rankings upon release.