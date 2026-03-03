Can Mark Pope outduel Kansas's Bill Self to land #1 2026 recruit Tyran Stokes?

The true freshmen who are currently taking over college basketball have been absolutely incredible this season. This NBA Draft will be the best in a long time because there are almost ten names that could be taken with the first overall pick.

While things are trending in the right direction down the stretch of the season for the Wildcats, the outlook would be a lot better if they had an elite freshman on the roster. This is why Mark Pope is trying everything he can do to land a five-star in the 2026 class.

Many have been frustrated with the lack of high school recruits Pope has landed during his time in Lexington, but he is trying to land a big fish at the buzzer in this 2026 class. The top player in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes, is still uncommitted, and for a while it has felt like a battle between Kentucky and Kansas, with the Jayhawks having the lead.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the new day and age of recruiting, there are a lot more factors in play than there were years ago. One of the issues for Kansas is that Stokes is signed with Nike, and they are an Adidas school. Some thought this would give the Wildcats an advantage, but despite this, the Jayhawks have maintained a lead.

KSR’s Jack Pilgrim reported yesterday that Stokes is going to work on setting up another visit to Kentucky, and Pope will have a lot of work to do if this visit is set up. A report from Joe Tipton a few weeks ago made it feel like Stokes really wants to be at Kansas, but there are a lot of factors that could lead to him heading to another school.

This might frustrate Kentucky fans, but at this point, college basketball and college athletics as a whole are a business. The name on the front of the jersey might not mean as much to these recruits as it did at one point, but at the end of the day, Kentucky needs elite recruits to win games.

It's going to be a tough recruiting battle for Coach Pope to win in this really weird recruitment but if the Wildcats can land Stokes, it will be a big boost to the outlook of next season. The Wildcats would finally have a freshman star that we haven't seen since John Calipari's departure.

Personally, I lean right now that the Wildcats don't land Stokes, but this has just been such a weird recruitment that it could go either way.