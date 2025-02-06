Seth Greenberg issues an apology for his shot at Kentucky guard Travis Perry
Former Kentucky Wildcat DJ Wagner had himself a good game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, where he scored 17 points. The former Wildcat also had eight assists and three rebounds in Arkansas's win.
ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg went on the Hogs Plus Podcast recently to talk about the game and had this to say about Travis Perry guarding Wagner, “They found that matchup with DJ on the Perry kid, and DJ could’ve gotten arrested for what he did to that kid.”
The only problem with this statement is Wagner didn't score on Perry in this game, so this comment felt like a cheap shot at the Kentucky native Perry. A Kentucky fan on social media let Greenberg know this, and Greenberg issues an apology.
Here is Greenberg's apology to Perry after his comments about him guarding Wagner, "I agree and regret that. Perry is a great kid that is living his dream wearing that uniform. I misspoke in the moment. That was wrong. I take responsibility for it."
Kentucky fans have been upset with Greenberg for weeks now as he had continued to try and tell lifelong Kentucky fans how they should have reacted when Calipari took the Rupp Arena floor on Saturday.
It was good to see Greenberg apologize for his comments on Perry which were incorrect.
The Razorbacks have now won back-to-back games as they took down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Wednesday. Coach Calipari and his team will look to pull off a home upset over Alabama on Saturday.