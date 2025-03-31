Should Kentucky fans expect to have Otega Oweh back for the 2025-26 season?
The best player for the Kentucky Wildcats was Otega Oweh, which is why he earned All-SEC Second Team honors for his play. Oweh led the Wildcats in scoring, putting up 16.2 points per game. Oweh also pulled down 4.7 rebounds, dished 1.7 assists, collected two steals, and blocked one shot per game this year.
The 6'4 guard who transferred to Kentucky from Oklahoma is one of the best drivers in all of college basketball, and all of Big Blue Nation is hoping he will return for another season in Lexington.
Despite leading Kentucky in scoring, the NBA doesn't seem to have a ton of interest in Oweh right now, as he needs to keep developing his jump shot.
As a 6'4 guard in the NBA, you have to be an elite shooter, and despite shooting 35.5% from deep this season from three, Oweh needs to get more consistent from beyond the arc.
There is no question that if Oweh does come back to Kentucky, he will be an All-SEC First Team selection, as he would be incredible in year two under Mark Pope.
As of right now, all signs point to Oweh coming back to Lexington, but he will need to be given some solid NIL money, but this is going to happen.
It is scary to think how good Kentucky can be if Coach Pope surrounds Oweh with some incredible players from the transfer portal.
If Oweh is going to come back to Lexington, he will have a special second season playing for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Nation can expect an announcement on Oweh's future plans in the next few weeks.