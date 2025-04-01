Should Kentucky missing on some of their top portal targets be a concern?
Kentucky hasn't landed any players in the transfer portal since Kam Williams committed on Friday afternoon, but some of the Wildcat's top targets have committed elsewhere.
This started on Friday evening when Donovan Dent chose UCLA over Kentucky. Fans felt like Kentucky was in a good spot for Dent but he committed to UCLA.
Since then, two Kentucky targets chose other schools as Obi Agbim committed to Baylor and Dedan Thomas Jr. committed to LSU.
Coach Pope has reached out to a lot of players in the portal who are really good fits for what Kentucky is looking for, so there isn't a big reason for Kentucky fans to be concerned, but if this trend continues over the next day or two, this could change.
The Wildcats need to start adding some players via the portal before more elite talent commits elsewhere.
Kentucky is in a good spot for Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr., but he is still taking visits to schools like St. John's and UConn and is setting up a meeting with Duke.
Pope is also after some elite bigs like Magoon Gwath, Alvaro Folgueiras, and Yaxel Lendeborg.
It will take a while to get everything sorted out with Lendeborg as he will go through the NBA Draft process, but if he comes back to college, Kentucky needs to land him.
Gwath and Folgueiras are two bigs that the Wildcats are in a good spot for at the moment. Kentucky needs to land some forwards in the portal and these two bigs would be great fits.
Kentucky has missed on some of their top players in the portal, but there isn't a big reason to be concerned yet, as Pope will get some great players to pick Kentucky soon.