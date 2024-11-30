Standout players from Kentucky's 105-76 win over Georgia State
Kentucky basketball wrapped up their 4-game homestand on Friday night when they hosted the Georgia State Panthers. It was a pretty physical game, even a scuffle between players. But, believe it or not, that scuffle was the tuning point where Kentucky really broke away on a run to pull away from Georgia State, who stuck around for most of the game.
The Wildcats handled the physicality of the Panthers really well. Despite not shooting well, going 7-26 on the night from three-point range, Kentucky attacked the basket and the style that Georgia State embraces. They had 62 points in the paint, while Georgia State had 24. Also, Kentucky had just 9 turnovers and forced 18 turnovers, scoring 36 points off of them. Kentucky answered and scored in other ways when their shots weren't falling, and won 105-76.
Let's take a look at some of the standout players from the win.
1. Lamont Butler
Butler really knows how to have an impact in every area of the stat sheet. Known for his defensive instincts, he has really expanded his offensive game. Against the Panthers, he had 17 points on 7-10 shooting, but 0-3 from deep. He added 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals. He really has a knack for getting his hand on the ball on the defensive end. One of the best defensive guards in the country, his offensive game is continuing to grow.
2. Jaxson Robinson
His shot wasn't falling, but he scored in other areas of the floor. He had a team-high 19 points on 9-14 shooting overall, 1-5 from three, 2 assists, and 3 rebounds. Robinson knows how to get a bucket when one area of his game isn;t working on the offensive end. Similar to Butler, Robinson knew how to adjust tonight when the game forced him to.
3. Amari Williams
Tasked with a really physical matchup without fellow big man Brandon Garrison, Williams held his own and really responded. He had 14 points on 4-6 shooting, including a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. Kentucky as a team went 18-22 on the night at the line. Williams had a physical matchup, was tested, and he answered. He also had 6 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal.
Kentucky handled the physicalness of Georgia State. They came together as a team after the scuffle, and it showed the camaraderie of the team. That will certainly will get them ready for the big week next week on the road, heading to Clemson on Tuesday, and facing Gonzaga in Seattle on Saturday in a neutral-site matchup.