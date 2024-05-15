Take a look at some of the newest Wildcats in a Kentucky uniform
Mark Pope hasn't been the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats for a very long time, but he has already brought in a very talented roster.
Two players that will be interesting to watch in Lexington are Amari Williams and Collin Chandler.
Coach Pope had this to say about Williams, “At times, Amari Williams looks like a man among boys on the court. He is a three-time conference defensive player of the year, which is incredibly hard to do. He is bringing a big presence to the game and is going to serve as a rim-protector and rebounder. Amari is a gifted defensive player who can switch onto any position, one through five, which will add security to how everybody else feels on the court. Offensively, he is dangerous at the rim and he’s one of the special passers in college basketball. Amari can make all of the reads, all of the passes, all of the plays and he fits into exactly what we want to do on either end of the court.”
Coach Pope had this to say about Chandler, “Collin Chandler is one of the most talented high school players in the country. He has a silky-smooth jumper, a slippery ability to get to the rim, an explosive burst and the most impressive of all, he has incredible processing speed as he reads space and time and makes plays on pure instinct. Collin is the definition of a servant leader. He, on his own desire and expense, chose to leave basketball and his life to go and serve people in Africa and Europe for two years. It won’t take long for every Kentucky fan to feel his heart and his love for others. I absolutely cannot wait to coach a man and player like him.”
Both of these players will have a role for the Wildcats this season. Chandler will be the wildcard of this team, but we know that Williams will be one of the best defenders in the SEC.
Let's take a look at these two in a Kentucky uniform.