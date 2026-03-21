Kentucky knows they need to handle Iowa State's aggressiveness well

After their thrilling win over Santa Clara in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats are now turning the page to 2-ssed Iowa State and even though they are likely to not have their best player, they are still a dangerous team who just put up 108 points in their first round game. Heading into the matchup, Kentucky knows exactly what they need to do well.

Iowa State's identity as a team is pretty well known. The Cyclones love to be aggressive and play a very physical style, which is a big reason for their ability to force turnovers. Iowa State ranks 4th in the country in turnover percentage defense, as well as 10th in steals. It's a major identity for them and it's why the Cyclones have been so good this season. The Kentucky plays know that to have a good shot to win, they have to embrace the physicality and come out as the aggressors to start.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) dribbles the ball against Tennessee State Tigers guard Dante Harris (10) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"They play a very aggressive style and so I think if we can match that aggressiveness on offense that they play with on defense, then we can use it to an advantage for us," Collin Chandler said, as Kam Williams added to it: "To kind of piggyback off of what he said, they're definitely an aggressive team on offense and defense, so definitely we need to match the physicality and also limit our turnovers because they're an aggressive defensive team."

Malachi Moreno believes the Wildcats have an advantage there, just due to the fact that this team has seen those kind of defenses before. "I think they're a top five team on defense in the country. They led the Big 12 in turnovers and points off turnovers, so taking the ball is definitely going to be a big key factor for us. But I also think we've been battle tested all year and I think that's kind of an advantage we have. We've seen a lot of different situations."

As for head coach Mark Pope, he has seen his team respond to frustration well many times this season. Against an Iowa State team that will try and do that to them, Pope believes his team will stay focused and respond, not letting that get to them and let the Cyclones take control. "One of the things that Iowa State does really well is they just make everything hard and frustrating. I have a lot of confidence that our guys will respond and respond and respond again, and they won't get bogged down in frustration."

The Wildcats will to handle all of that well when they face an Iowa State team that is still dangerous even without All-American Joshua Jefferson.