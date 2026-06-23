Take a look at these video clips from Kentucky's practice on Tuesday

We are now in week two of Kentucky basketball practice, and fans are starting to get really excited about this team. It sounds like everything in week one went well, and I am starting to get a feeling that Coach Pope really likes the team he has this season.

The Kentucky social media pages posted some clips from practice today, and there were a lot of positive takeaways from these videos. Let's take a look at some of these clips from today's Kentucky basketball practice.

In the first clip here, a jump shot is missed, but JMU transfer power forward Justin McBride crashes the glass and is able to put down the slam. This Kentucky team has a ton of size, and BBN is hoping they will be better on the glass this year. Also, it has been reported that McBride is trying to get into real elite shape for the season, and he looked like a freak athlete on this play.

The second clip here shows a great find from point guard Zoom Diallo, hitting Malachi Moreno for the easy alley-opp. These two need to have a really good connection, so hopefully they are building that right now in summer practice. Diallo has elite court vision, and it was on display in this clip.

Ball moving like popcorn 🍿 pic.twitter.com/2Bavng8E35 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 23, 2026

The first play in this sequence shows just how good Alex Wilkins is with the basketball in his hands. Earlier today, Coach Pope gave Wilkins the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comparison, and for the members of Big Blue Nation watching this play, it will be clear to see that this is a fair comparison from the Wildcats head coach.

The second play in this sequence is one that fans will love because it shows the Wildcats moving the ball all over the floor, passing up good looks for great looks. This is a video of what Pope's offense is supposed to look like. Obviously, this is a clip from practice and not a real game situation, but this is exactly what Pope wants to see in practice. If the ball moves like this next season with the shooters this team has, it will be scary.

Big Blue Nation doesn't want to be the fan base right now that is buying Final Four tickets based on some practice clips, but all signs are pointing to things going really well for this team a few days into summer practice. It is well known that this roster has a ton of upside, and clips like these further prove the talent Kentucky has this season.

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