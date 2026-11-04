Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats got their season started tonight against the Jaspers of Manhattan, and the Wildcats won this game 85-57. The overall response from Big Blue Nation after the win over Manhattan does seem positive, as the offense was firing on all cylinders and some players who fans were hoping to see break out did so in this game. This was a good opening win for the Wildcats, but only one more tune-up game lies between Kentucky and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Let's take a look at three takeaways from the Wildcats' win over the Jaspers of Manhattan.

Three takeaways from Kentucky's 85-57 season-opening win over Manhattan

All three guards looked great for the Wildcats

Nov 3, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Zoom Diallo (5) acknowledges the crowd during the second half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At times during the exhibition games, Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins had their fair share of struggles, but they looked good in this game. The freshman Mason Williams did his thing tonight as well, scoring seven points to go with five assists. Diallo had 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Wilkins scored 11 points to go with five assists and a whopping seven steals. The guards need to take care of the basketball, but they looked good tonight.

Milan Momcilovic looked like the superstar Kentucky paid for

Nov 3, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots the ball against Manhattan Jaspers guard Josiah Sabino (12) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been reported that it took about six million dollars to get Milan Momcilovic to Lexington, but he looked worth every penny tonight for the Wildcats. He scored 24 points, along with five rebounds and an assist. The best shooter in college basketball was efficient tonight, shooting 6-for-9 from deep. He is on a mission to break the record for most made threes in a season for a Wildcat. That record is held by Jodie Meeks, who made 117 during the 2008-09 season. Six down, 112 to go for the sharpshooter.

The four was a problem for Pope's team in this game

Nov 3, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Justin McBride (21) celebrates a three point basket during the first half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Ousmane N'Diaye and Justin McBirde didn't play their best games this evening for the Wildcats. They went a combined 3 for 12 from the field. Kam Williams is going to be back soon and will take a lot of minutes from these two if they don't play better. I believe both N'Diaye and McBride will be just fine and have a really good season for the Wildcats this year. The upside for N'Diaye is through the roof, and he will get better as the season goes on.

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