Takeaways from Kentucky's 85-65 upset loss to Ohio State
Kentucky basketball was in action once again on Saturday night, this time in a showdown with Ohio State in New York City in Madison Square Garden. It was a rough night for the Wildcats, as they fell to Ohio State, getting upset by a score of 85-65. Nothing could go their way against the Buckeyes, as they struggled in many areas. Physicality was an issue, as Ohio State manhandled them all night and maintained control.
The Wildcats didn't start out the best and could never respond with a run to get them out of the whole. Another night with shooting struggles too, which doesn't need to become a trend, but it is as of late. Outside of Otega Oweh, who had 21 points, there wasn't much scoring for the Wildcats.
1. Physical play bothered Kentucky all game long.
Ohio State was manhandling Kentucky all night. They, like Kentucky, struggled shooting from deep, but they did their damange down low. The Buckeyes had 36 points in the paint compared to Kentucky's 24. They did a terrific job at getting downhill, and the Wildcats struggled coming up with points off turnovers, or turnovers at that matter. Physicality has been an issue for Kentucky in certain games, and it was on Saturday night in New York.
2. Shooting struggles loom again for the Wildcats.
It wasn't just the three ball that couldn't fall for the Wildcats. It was layups too. Kentucky shot an abysmal 30% overall and 4-22 from three-point range. Ohio State did a really good job containing Kentucky's shooters, and it worked. The shooting struggles are continuing lately for Kentucky, and with shooting being a huge part of how they can succeed, this is not a good trend to see.
The Wildcats will have a 10-day break, as their next matchup is against Brown on December 31 in Rupp Arena. Kentucky has some time to get some issues worked out before facing red-hot Florida in a couple of weeks.