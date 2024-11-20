Takeaways from Kentucky's 97-68 win over Lipscomb
The Kentucky Wildcats hosted the Lipscomb Bisons in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night and were able to get the 97-68 win. Lipscomb is a top mid-major program, and the Wildcats made this game look easy from start to finish.
On the season, the Bisons were only giving up 72.6 points per game heading into this matchup with Kentucky, but the Wildcats were able to hang 97. Lipscomb played Arkansas this season in Bud Walton, and the Hogs only put up 76 points.
Kentucky continues to play basketball at a high level four games into the season, and they always pass the eye test.
What did we learn from Kentucky's 97-68 win over Lipscomb?
The first thing we learned in this game is that Jaxson Robinson is just fine. He only scored one point against Duke but he was able to score 20 points in this game on 6-10 shooting. Robinson is going to score 20 points a lot this season.
Koby Brea stayed hot from three in this game as he went 3-3 from deep. The sharpshooter had 12 points on the game and was able to pull down seven rebounds. Every time the ball leaves Brea's hand, Kentucky fans feel confident it is going to fall.
Amari Williams has been a force on the boards all season long, and that did not change against Lipscomb. The seven-footer pulled down 11 boards in this game, leading the Wildcats. Having a rock-solid rebounder in Williams is going to be huge for this basketball team.
The most important thing we learned is that Coach Pope's hard work in not letting his team look past Lipscomb worked out as the Wildcats dominated in this game. Coach Pope and his team continue to turn heads early into the season.