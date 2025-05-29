Taking a look at Kentucky players' NBA Draft stocks after the withdrawal deadline
After Kentucky star guard Otega Oweh announced he would withdraw from the NBA Draft and return for another season in Lexington, we know now exactly how many Wildcats will continue workouts with NBA teams in hopes to hear their name called on draft day. Former Wildcats Koby Brea, Lamont Butler, Andrew Carr and Amari Williams are all fighting to climb their way into mock drafts.
Let's take a look at where each Wildcat stands right now as it pertains to making their way onto draft boards.
1. Koby Brea
Brea is essentially the only former Wildcat that has been mentioned on multiple mock drafts. Sports Illustrated currently has Brea going 55th overall to the Los Angeles Lakers late in the second round. Over at ESPN, they have Brea being selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 54th pick in the draft. CBS Sports is another major outlet that has Brea included on their mock draft, as they have the former Wildcat going 53rd to the Utah Jazz. In terms of fit, the way the Pacers love to expose shooters would be perfect for Brea, who has clearly impressed scouts at the combine with his ability to let it fly from deep. Optimism is growing that Brea will get selected late in the second round in Brooklyn.
2. Lamont Butler
Butler did not get invited to the NBA Draft Combine after impressing early in his stint in the G League Elite Camp. It just wasn't enough despite posting a very impressive 37.5 inch vertical on day one at the camp, which ranked second out of all participants. Not only that, but he was also first in the event for the 3/4 court sprint, clocking in at 3.01 seconds. One of his best games from the camp was on day one, where he put up 12 points on 5-9 shooting, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal. He has been working out for multiple teams lately, including the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors. Most notably, the Clippers (51st) and Lakers (55th) all have late second round picks, which could bode well for the former Wildcat. Although he will likely end up not being selected, and Undrafted Free Agent contract would be worth thinking about for teams post-NBA Draft.
3. Andrew Carr
Carr has not been a name included on any mock drafts, and it doesn't seem like that will change anytime soon. Despite that, Carr could very well find himself with an Undrafted Free Agent contract if things don't work out with the NBA Draft. Carr also participated in the G League Elite Camp, but had a very up-and-down weekend. What could intrigue NBA scouts is his ability to stretch the floor. He didn't showcase that much at Kentucky last season, but he did improve his passing. Teams should not only be intrigued by his shooting abilities, but also his ability to kick it out to open teammates. He likely won't end up being selected on draft night, but signing a free agent contract could be a possibility after the draft ends. Carr has worked out for Houston Rockets as the draft process goes on. It's worth noting that Houston has the 59th pick in the draft, the second-to-last pick. That workout could end up paying dividends.
4. Amari Williams
Williams is essentially in the same situation as both Butler and Carr, but especially Carr. Although it is still unlikely he gets selected in the draft, Butler will have the highest chance of the three. Williams' passing ability at his size should be really intriguing for teams. His playmaking improved so much in just one season under Mark Pope, as he even initiated the offense a number of times last season and did well. An Undrafted Free Agent contract is looking like the most likely scenario for Williams to think about after the NBA Draft, but that decision is ultimately in the teams' hands. Williams also participated in the G League Elite Camp and has worked out for only one team, the Sacramento Kings, who have the 42nd pick in the draft.
It's getting more clear that Brea is beginning to seem like a late second-round selection, with his shooting abiliy likely being a huge part of his stock rising as of late. As for the other three, being selected isn't very likely, but they could still end up with an undrafted free agent contract at the end of draft night. The NBA Draft is set for June 25 at 8 p.m. ET in Brooklyn.