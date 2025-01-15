Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams made a bold statement about the Kentucky Wildcats
Mark Pope's team took on the physical Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday night and got the top 15 win 81-69.
After the win, Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams was asked about Jaxson Robinson but went on to discuss the upside of this Kentucky team.
Here is the full quote from Texas A&M's coach Williams, “I do not know how to compare other than the games that I have watched. I have always thought he has had a great spirit. I guess we have known him since he was a sophomore in high school. Incredible mom, incredible dad, great story on what his career has unfolded to be. One of the best players in his class. I know he reclassified but it is hard for me to compare his spirit. I think he is excited. They are good enough to win the National Championship, so I don’t think Robinson was more excited than Butler, Garrison, or Brea. I think they play with great spirit. I think their coach has a phenomenal spirit. I think how he leads is the appropriate way in 2025 and you can tell. You can tell how they compete. You can tell how they play. You can tell watching their huddles. You can tell how they're in-and-out of substitutions. That spirit, I know it is not a stat, and I know Jax played great, but I think spirit is just as important as the stats, just from listening to coach and learning from coach. I think those things are correlated.”
Williams is one of the better coaches in college basketball, so hearing him say that this Kentucky team is capable of winning a National Title should have Big Blue Nation fired up. It was also clear from this quote that Williams has a lot of respect for Coach Pope. This has been a common theme among opposing coaches all season long which is another thing Kentucky fans should take pride in.