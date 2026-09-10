The #2 player in the 2027 class will be visiting Kentucky for Big Blue Madness

One of the most exciting events of the basketball season for Kentucky fans is Big Blue Madness, and this year's event just got even more exciting. Big Blue Madness is looked at as the official start of basketball season for Kentucky fans, and it will take place on October 2nd this year.

Mark Pope and the staff are going to have a very important recruit in attendance for Big Blue Maness according to Sam Kayser and that is five-star power forward, CJ Rosser. 247Sports has Rosser ranked as the #2 player in the 2027 class, so he is set to be a superstar.

Rosser today put out his top seven schools, which included Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisville, USC, NC State, Miami, and Arkansas. Rosser has visits set up to all of these schools, but hopefully Kentucky will impress the most, knowing the weekend he will be in town will be very exciting.

Visit dates for five-star forward CJ Rosser, source told @LeagueRDY:



North Carolina: Sept. 11th-13th

NC State: Sept. 16th-18th

Miami: Sept. 25th-27th

Arkansas: Sept 28th

Kentucky: Oct. 1st-2nd

USC: Oct. 4th-6th

Louisville: Oct. 22nd-23rd



#3 overall prospect in the @SCNext 100. https://t.co/fjhIgaFXwW pic.twitter.com/pWBPJ7ehe0 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) September 10, 2026

Rosser is a 6'10 forward who is a freak athlete. He would fit the Pope system very well, as he can score all over the floor. Coach Pope and the staff already have a really good relationship with Rosser, and they even went fishing together a few months ago. BBN really wants to see Pope do a better job recruiting high school players this season, and hopefully Rosser will be a player that Pope can land. Having Mo Williams on staff will be a big help for Pope on the recruiting trail.

Rosser is still considering a lot of schools, so this visit for Big Blue Madness needs to go very well. Big Blue Nation needs to welcome Rosser with open arms, and this could help him pick the Wildcats down the road. Pope would silence all of the haters about his recruiting struggles if he was able to land the #2 player in the 2027 class.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here is the scouting report on Rosser from 247Sports Director of Recruiting Adam Finkelstein: "Rosser has glaringly versatile tools with positional size at 6-foot-10, a long 7-foot-3 wingspan, mobility, athleticism, inside-out scoring potential, and even defensive upside. Nevertheless, he’s far from a finished product and too often inconsistent and/or inefficient. He’s coming off an EYBL season in which he averaged 16.6 points on 38/18/69 shooting, when the ball was frequently in his hands. In FIBA, when he was playing off other creators, he posted a similar 16.4 points, but on 51/37/74 splits, and helped USA to the gold medal at the U17 World Cup."

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