A 2027 top 10 prospect has set an official visit to Kentucky

It’s official visit season for recruits around the country. Kentucky already has a few coming up over the next few months and another has been added. Big Blue Madness is just around the corner on Oct. 5 and usually includes a list of recruits visiting. One has now been added.

2027 top 10 prospect Nasir Anderson has scheduled his official visit to Kentucky for the weekend of Big Blue Madness on Oct. 5. The five-star prospect also recently announced his top 10 schools and obviously the Wildcats made it. Others included are UConn, North Carolina, Indiana, Florida, Providence, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia. One of the top point guards in the class, these visits coming up will provide a lot of clarity as to where things stand.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during an interview at the practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson had a tough summer as an injury cut his AAU season short. Now, he’s fully focused on his high school season as he gears into a fall full of basketball and visits. As for when to expect a decision, that is still unclear at the moment as he still has a number of visits to take. Here is what Anderson had to say about Kentucky in a recent interview with 247 Sports: "It is a great program, a blue blood. I would love to play for a team like that, so I'm keeping them in mind. Coach Pope has been great during the recruiting process."

Here is a scouting report on Anderson from 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein:

"A lefty power guard who plays with a distinct downhill style, Anderson can bully his way to the rim more effectively than arguably any other guard in the national class. He’s built almost like a football player, with a tremendously powerful upper body, good positional size, and long arms, which allows him to initiate, and then absorb, all types of contact going to his dominant side. He’s virtually unstoppable with the ball in the open court, and while he looks physically mature, he’s actually young for his grade, having turned 17 in July before his senior year. Beyond his physicality, Anderson has a tight handle, terrific balance, and body control, both on the ground and in mid-air, along with an advanced lay-up package and the vertical explosiveness to rise-up when he has momentum."

Nasir Anderson has been the engine of adidas 3SSB's 2-0 start at the NextGen Finals in Athens.



The 6-foot-4, explosive 16-year-old point guard is averaging 18.5 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds per game. pic.twitter.com/mKznzKSrJz — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 22, 2026

Kentucky will now get a visit from a top point guard that they’ve had their eyes on for a while.

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