The good and the bad of guard Collin Chandler leaving Kentucky

Mark Pope got some surprising news on Wednesday evening when it was announced that Collin Chandler will be hitting the transfer portal. While he has not committed yet, all signs are pointing to him heading home to play for BYU. There were some rumors of this before the transfer portal opened, but then, it seemed like when a few days passed by and some different players announced they were hitting the portal, Chandler stuck around. This is why it was surprising when he hit the portal on Wednesday night.

Now that some time has passed and we have more information about the situation with Chadler, it makes sense why the 41% three-point shooter left. Let’s take a look at a few reasons why Chandler's leaving is a good thing and a bad thing for the Wildcats.

The good and the bad of Collin Chandler hitting the transfer portal

The Good

Collin Chandler was reportedly asking for a lot of money

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) shoots a three point shot against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

There are reports that Chandler was asking for over three million dollars to return to Lexington. My guess is that Chandler heard from BYU, and they offered him a chunk of change, around three million, and he gave Pope a chance to offer the same or more. While Chandler had a really good season this year for the Wildcats, and I expect another big jump in year three at his new school, I still don’t believe that Chandler was worth all of that money.

The Bad

Chandler was an elite shooter

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) reacts against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

When we assumed Chandler would be back in Lexington, the Wildcats still needed a bunch of elite shooters in the portal, and now that he has left, that number has gone up. Chandler shot 41% from three last year and was the Wildcats' most clutch shooter. He won’t be easy to replace, knowing how well he shot the three-ball in SEC play, but Pope will have to try. Chandler’s shooting will be missed next season.

Chandler and Pope seemed really close

Nov 9, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope fives guard Collin Chandler (5) after the game against the Bucknell Bison at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Some might forget, but Chandler was committed to Coach Pope back when he was at BYU. Chandler went to go do his mission trip, and when he got back, Coach Pope had taken the job in Lexington. Quickly, Chandler followed Coach Pope to Lexington, where he played two seasons for the Wildcats. These two seemed to have a really good relationship, so it is sad that Chandler is leaving Coach Pope to head back home and likely play for BYU.