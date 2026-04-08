Taking a look at a handful of Kentucky's top transfer portal targets

The transfer portal just opened on Tuesday at midnight and Kentucky basketball already has a long list of targets. Not only are they reaching out, Zoom meetings are taking place with a number of guys. The staff's early priorities are clear, as it looks like they are trying to nail down their starting point guard as soon as possible.

Kentucky has already reached out to over a half-dozen true point guards in the transfer portal and some top targets are emerging. But even overall, at the other positiions, we are starting to get a clue of who their top priorities are early. Let's take a look at who some of those guys are, with a little on what is going on in their recruitments.

Rob Wright - PG, BYU

Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) brings the ball up the court against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

This one seems to be, if not the, one of the Kentucky staff's top priorities right now. Wright has been a name to watch for a few weeks now, and once he hit the portal, we knew Kentucky would go hard after him. But so are other schools, most notably Arkansas. Recent chatter suggests this one is likely a Kentucky-Arkansas battle for his services. Mark Pope needs to be prepared to make a really good NIL offer to Wright. He is a top five player in the portal for a reason and that means money comes with that. The Wildcats aren't going to back down without a fight in this one, for someone who would be an absolute massive get for PG1.

Donnie Freeman - F, Syracuse

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) with the ball as Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Freeman is another that Kentucky was linked to before hitting the portal. Kentucky is already looking to be heavily involved in this recruitment, as plenty of schools are expected to get in on the action to try and land his services. But Kentucky's interest seems to be one of the highest of any other program involved at the moment. We will see how things move as we go forward, but Freeman is clearly a priority for Kentucky to fill out the four spot. A connection that could be worth monitoring here is that both Freeman and Kentucky assistant Mikhail McLean were on the 2024 Bahamas National Team.

Zoom Diallo - PG, Washington

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) brings the ball up court against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Like Wright, Diallo is one of the staff's top early targets at point guard and the interest is high. The staff had a Zoom meeting with Diallo on Tuesday and are clearly in hot pursuit. Diallo is expected to have a number of early suitors on him. A tough, strong, hard-nosed guard that would be a great fit wherever he ends up and Kentucky is right in the thick of things.

Dedan Thomas - PG, LSU

Jan 20, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives to the basket past Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Thomas spent much of this past season with an injury and that really affected the Tigers. The 6-1 guard is an underrated star in the SEC and was clearly a difference-maker when healthy. Thomas scored in double-figures in nearly every game he played, including two 20-point games. He also had three games with 10-plus assists, cementing himself as a legit playmaking point guard. The interest is high from Kentucky here and this is one worth watching. While the injury raises some concern with BBN, the upside with him is so good to not be worried. Plenty of schools are on him and Kentucky is one to continue watching closely.

Neoklis Avdalas - G, Virginia Tech

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) celebrates with fans after the game at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Kentucky is expected to have heavy interest in Avdalas. The staff conducted a Zoom meeting with the 6-9 versatile guard on Wednesday and are not looking to slow down with the interest. Avdalas has even played some time at point guard, so his incredible versatility is a threat for other teams and really is what makes him so dangerous, with many comparing his skills to Luka Doncic. Kentucky is heavily interested and for good reason.

Obviously, there are other top targets such as Miles Byrd from San Diego State, who is seen as a Baylor lean at the moment, as well as Paulius Murauskas of St. Mary's, who the staff conducted a meeting with on Wednesday and would fit Pope's system well as a versatile four. These are just some of the names that have generated the most buzz lately in regards to Kentucky.

The point guard position is a clear top priority for the staff following Jaland Lowe's departure. On top of that, there is sure to be many more names to emerge as we move along in the portal. It's only day two, but things are moving quickly. Keep up with it all by checking out the transfer portal tracker.