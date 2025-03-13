The Kentucky Wildcats want to give fans an 'incredible week' in the SEC Tournament
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to debut in the SEC Tournament on Thursday, facing the Oklahoma Sooners in a late-night clash in Nashville at 9:30 p.m. ET. After ending the season on a high note with a blowout win over LSU in Rupp Arena and a win over top 15 Missouri on the road, they're looking to make some noise in the postseason. That starts with a run in Nashville.
Mark Pope and the Wildcats are looking to do just that after Kentucky has not seen an SEC Tournament win in three years. Kentucky fans have gone home quicker than anticipated from Nashville recently, and Pope knows just how much the tournament means to the fans. In this case, that care is infectious among the entire team. Pope talked about the team's mission in Nashville when previewing the tournament on Wednesday.
"The beautiful thing about coaching at the University of Kentucky is every game for me is essentially a one (win) or done. If I lose, I would get fired at any moment. ...We live in that. That's what we do. It's one of the beautiful things about being here. I know it sounds cliche, but it's not. It's the priviledge of playing and coaching and being associated with this program, that every single game feels like that. For us, there's some comfort in that. ...It’s Kentucky. There’s no fan base like this in the world. It means so much, and that’s part of the reason why it means so much to us. There’s nothing in the world my guys would like more than to gift BBN an incredible week here."- On Kentucky's SEC Tournament mission.
Kentucky will start their journey in Nashville on Thursday, with hopes of their stay continuing to extend, but they'll need to take care of business like any team would, and that is one game at a time, starting with 14 seed Oklahoma. who advanced after defeating 11 seed Georgia in the first round. Mark Pope and his team knows all about what the SEC Tournament means to Kentucky fans, and they will be looking to deliver some wins before the big dance begins next week.