The NBA player 2025 five-star Caleb Wilson models his game after makes him the perfect fit for Mark Pope
One of Kentucky's top targets in the 2025 class is five-star power forward Caleb Wilson. The 6'9 power forward is ranked as the number four player in On3's composite rankings.
Wilson was on a visit to Lexington last weekend, and it went really well for the Kentucky coaching staff. It feels like Kentucky went from the back to the front in this recruitment over the weekend.
Wilson's skillset makes him the perfect fit for Kentucky coach Mark Pope's system as he is fluid for a big man, plus he can shoot and pass the ball. Wilson told On3 that he tries to play the game like Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
Wilson told On3 this about how he models his game after NBA superstar Jokic.
“I can shoot the three, can shoot off the dribble, I’m a very good passer, and defensively, I can play perimeter and interior defense. He’s been my favorite player since his rookie year. I love his passing and his playmaking. A lot of people say that is what is best about me. I watch how he comes down the floor, surveys the court, and sets his teammates up. I try to put that into my game.”- Caleb Wilson on his play style
Jokic plays the game exactly like Coach Pope wants his bigs to play it, so if Kentucky is able to land Wilson, they will be getting a player who is a perfect fit for what the staff is looking for. Wilson was very vocal about how well the visit went, so Big Blue Nation should feel good that Kentucky has a shot in this race.