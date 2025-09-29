SI

Nikola Jokic Addresses His Future With Nuggets After Not Signing an Extension

The three-time MVP chose not to sign a contract extension with Denver this offseason.

Madison Williams

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic plans to remain with the team for the future.
Nikola Jokic chose not to sign an extension with the Nuggets this offseason as he enters into the third year of his five-year contract with Denver. This decision made some NBA fans wonder if the three-time MVP is looking to play elsewhere.

Jokic, who has played his entire career in Denver since being drafted in 2015, cleared the air during NBA Media Day on Monday, stating that he plans to remain a Nugget "forever." Nuggets fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

"I think those contracts, extensions come as a reward as something that's natural to the sport," Jokic said. "My plan is to be a Nugget forever."

When the news originally was released back in July regarding Jokic not signing an extension this summer, it was reported that Jokic plans to wait until 2026 to sign the extension in order to get a bigger payday. For instance, if Jokic signed an extension this summer, it would earn him as much as $212 million over three years. If he waits, he may be able to make as much as $292 million.

Regardless of when he signs an extension, his answer on Monday should give Nuggets fans the reassurance they needed moving forward. Jokic is there to stay.

