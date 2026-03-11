Tipoff between the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers is coming up at 12:30 pm est, and Big Blue Nation has received some big news this morning. Kam Williams has been out since the Texas game, where he broke his foot, but he is off the injury report and good to go against LSU.

When fans look at the stats on Williams, they might not jump off the page, but what he does on the defensive end of the floor is very important for the Wildcats. Some argue that Williams is the best defender this team has to offer. Standing 6’8 with a wingspan over seven feet, Williams is a tough player to score on as he is able to guard the one through four.

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) receives a pass during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

In matchups against players like Thomas Haugh of Florida and Nate Ament of Tennessee, Williams would have been the perfect guy to guard these athletic, lengthy forwards. Kentucky had to guard these guys with Otega Oweh and Collin Chandler. While these two Wildcats are solid on-ball defenders, they are both around 6’5, so some height is given up.

That is not the case when Williams is on the floor, so he will be a big boost to this defense. When it comes to Williams on the offensive side of the floor, he was truly coming into his form as a sharpshooter before going down with his foot injury. If Williams is able to hit some threes, it would be helpful to a Kentucky team that does not have much consistent outside scoring aside from Chandler.

In the game where Williams got hurt against Texas, he had nine points in only 16 minutes. He got hurt early in the second half, or he would have scored around 15 points in this game. Williams also had a game against Bellarmine where he got red hot from three going 8-10, scoring 26 points.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) fives forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Getting Williams back now rather than next week is great because he will have the entire SEC Tournament to get his feet back under him before the NCAA Tournament starts next week. Having as much shooting as possible is a big key to going on a run in the Big Dance, so the return of Williams will help Mark Pope’s Wildcats in this department.

A run in the SEC Tournament from Kentucky could boost their seeding for the NCAA Tournament so the Wildcats will be looking to string together some wins. The return of Williams will help Kentucky achieve that goal.