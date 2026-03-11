How to watch Kentucky take on LSU in the SEC Tournament

Kentucky is a few hours away from taking on the LSU Tigers to get the SEC Tournament started with a bang. The last time these two teams met in January, it was an instant classic as LSU had a big lead, but Kentucky was able to crawl back, and a Malachi Moreno desperation jump shot put the Wildcats over the edge to win this game 75-74 at the buzzer.

This win was a part of Kentucky’s eight wins in nine games stretch that really brought this team back to life after some ugly early season play. Now the Wildcats are looking to go on a run in Nashville, but the Tigers will try to play spoiler.

LSU does not have much to play for in this game, as its only path to the NCAA Tournament would be winning the SEC Tournament. Kentucky needs to punch this team in the mouth early and see if the Tigers are going to roll over. In the first meeting, LSU had a 38-22 lead at the half, but Kentucky stormed back to win at the very last second. Kentucky can’t let LSU have any kind of life in this game. The Wildcats need to bury them in the first ten minutes of this game.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope reacts during the second half of a NCAA mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, February 14, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Collin Chandler has struggled over his last two games, but him playing well will be very important for the Wildcats winning this game and going on a run in Nashville. When he scores over ten points, the Wildcats win a lot of games, so look for Chandler to score in double figures this afternoon.

There is also a very good chance that Kam Williams makes his return to the floor in this game, as the SEC injury report had him listed as probable heading into this game. The 6’8 sophomore would be a big addition to the roster as this team looks to make a push in the postseason. He will go a long way when it comes to guarding athletic bigs in the postseason.

Let’s take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on LSU in the SEC Tournament.

How to watch Kentucky take on LSU in the SEC Tournament

Kentucky and LSU will be the first game of the SEC Tournament this year, tipping off at 12:30 est today. This game can be watched on the SEC Network. If Kentucky is able to take down LSU a rematch will be set up for Thursday with the Missouri Tigers.