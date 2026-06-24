The San Antonio Spurs were the perfect team to take a shot on Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance

Last night, the San Antonio Spurs took Kentucky Wildcat Jayden Quaintance with the #20 pick in the NBA Draft. Some were surprised by this pick as Quaintance was falling closer to 30 in most mock drafts this week, but the Spurs saw something in Quaintance. Prior to his knee injury, he was considered a top player in this draft, but he was only able to suit up in a few games during his time in Lexington as he reaggravated his surgically repaired knee.

This season for Kentucky, Quaintance only played in four games, but the one that was really impressive was his first game in a Kentucky uniform. He made his season debut against St. John’s and was dominant, scoring 10 points to go with 8 rebounds and 2 blocks in just 17 minutes. The upside was on display big time in this game, but after this, it was clear he just didn’t look right.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after a play during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

After a few more games, he was shut down for the year, and now he is off to play for the Spurs. The San Antonio Spurs are coming off a run to the NBA Finals, where they came up short against the New York Knicks, but they have a very special young core. The trio of Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper gives the Spurs a very bright future, and now Quaintance is a part of that.

Once Quaintance is healthy and able to get back on the floor, he is going to be a real spark for this Spurs team that is elite on the defensive end of the floor. When healthy, Quaintance is the best defender in this draft class, so pairing him with Wembanyama, who just won NBA Defensive Player of the Year, is a perfect fit.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) fives a teammate during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Knowing the Spurs already have this really good young core that just took them to the finals pick 20 seems like the perfect spot to take a shot on a player like Quaintance, who could develop into a superstar, but his floor is an elite defender down low. Some would say this was a risk for the Spurs, knowing his knee issues, but I believe it was a home run draft pick.

If Quaintance doesn’t pan out, it’s no big deal, but if he is as good as he can be, he will end up being the steal of the 2026 NBA Draft. Spurs fans should be very happy with this pick in the first round.

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