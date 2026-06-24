Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance could be a homerun pick for the San Antonio Spurs

Mark Pope has his first NBA first-round pick as the head coach of Kentucky, as on Tuesday night, the San Antonio Spurs took Jayden Quaintance with the 20th pick. The Spurs are coming off a run to the NBA Finals, where they fell short to the New York Knicks, but with Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper, the Spurs have one of the best young cores in the league.

This season for the Kentucky Wildcats, Quaintance was only able to suit up in four games. He came into the year coming off an ACL tear and finally got back on the floor against St. John’s. In this matchup with Rick Pitino, Quaintance went off, scoring 10 points to go with eight rebounds and two blocks in only 17 minutes.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after a play during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

He dominated St John’s big Zuby Ejiofor, who was just taken a few picks after Quaintance by the Atlanta Hawks. In this game, Quaintance looked like he was about to take off as one of the best players in college basketball, but a few games later, his knee swelled up, and he was shut down for the rest of the year.

This reinjury for Quaintance is a big reason why he dropped so far in this draft, as he was a sure-fire lottery pick heading into this college basketball season. Knowing this, there is a world where the Spurs are getting the steal of the draft in Quaintance as his upside is one of the best defenders in the NBA.

Wembanyama is the best defender in all of the NBA, and many consider Quaintance the best defender in this draft class, so if Quaintance is able to get fully healthy and unleash his elite upside, this could be one of the best defensive duos the NBA has ever seen.

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson talks with San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) against the New York Knicks in the second half during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

I love this pick for the Spurs, knowing this is such a high-risk, high-reward pick. The Spurs are coming off a run to the NBA Finals, and their young core is set. Knowing this, it makes a ton of sense to take a shot on a player like Quaintance, who could come in and be elite. If the upside hits for Quaintance, the Spurs are getting a top five pick, 20th overall, so I believe that this was a solid move by the GM.

The one takeaway from this for Spurs fans is that if this kid is as good as many believe he can be, this could be one of the best picks we have seen in the NBA Draft in a very long time.

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