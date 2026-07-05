Michigan Is Doing an Impressive Job Keeping the Band Together After Dusty May’s Departure

How quickly it could’ve all fallen apart for Michigan when coach Dusty May left for the Mavericks on June 23. Even accounting for rumors connecting the ex-Wolverines boss to the NBA and his apparent disillusionment with college basketball, his departure was shocking.

Since then, Michigan has staged a masterpiece in closing ranks. The Wolverines moved quickly to confer a hazy interim status on assistant coach Mike Boynton, and that move seems to have kept the core of their roster from hitting the transfer portal.

Why was it in danger of doing so? Let’s refer to the NCAA’s website: “Student-athletes are also permitted to transfer when a head coaching change occurs. A 15-day period will open five days after the new head coach is hired or publicly announced.”

Here’s a quick look at all the players set to stay with Michigan as it mounts its national championshpi defense.

Elliot Cadeau

Cadeau, who joined the Wolverines for the 2026 season after two years with North Carolina, started every game for Michigan a year ago. He was a passing wizard—he topped 10 assists six times, including twice in the NCAA tournament—and was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. Agent Drew Gross told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello that he would remain in Ann Arbor the night of June 25.

Trey McKenney

It took mere hours for McKenney—the Wolverines’ sixth man in 2025–26—to gesture in the direction of sticking around. “Victors always stay,” he wrote on Instagram on June 22, accompanying a picture of himself during Michigan’s national championship win over UConn. McKenney, a Big Ten All-Freshman selection who averaged 9.9 points per game with strong defensive metrics, has the makings of a future star.

J.P. Estrella

J.P. Estrella will stick with his commitment to Michigan after transferring in from Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Estrella transferred from Tennessee this offseason after three years, joining the team he shot 3-for-9 against in his final career game with the Volunteers. A 10-point-per-game scorer as a 6'11" forward this season, he’ll provide crucial size for the Wolverines this season. On Thursday, he reaffirmed his commitment to Michigan by sharing an Instagram post from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicating Estrella would remain with the Wolverines.

Moustapha Thiam

May lured Thiam away from Cincinnati, where the center had started 31 games and averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest. At 7'2", he appears likely to spell (or at least attempt to spell) now-Thunder center Aday Mara. News of his return surfaced Wednesday in a report from Joe Tipton of On3.

Brandon McCoy Jr. and three other Class of 2026 recruits

Top 10 national recruit McCoy signaling he would play for Michigan in 2027—reported Saturday by Borzello and Thamel—might be the Wolverines’ biggest coup of all. McCoy is an early candidate to go in the top 10 of next year’s NBA draft, and already has FIBA gold medals to his name at the under-16, under-17 and under-19 levels. He’s not the only Michigan recruit who Borzello and Thamel report will stay—four-star forward Quinn Costello, four-star forward Lincoln Cosby and four-star guard Joseph Hartman also appear set to return.

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