The shorthanded Kentucky Wildcats went on the road and beat the #8 Tennessee Volunteers
Heading into the matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, not many believed Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats would win without point guard Lamont Butler.
Andrew Carr played through his back injury, but after one short stint in the game coming off the bench, he did not reenter. Despite all of these struggles, the Wildcats went into Knoxville and took down #8 Tennessee 78-73.
Koby Brea had a big game for the Wildcats, going 5-5 from the field, and 3-3 from three to score a team-leading 18 points. Brea, since the Florida game, had cooled off from three so, it was great to see him have a big game away from Rupp Arena.
Trent Noah played nine very productive minutes for the Wildcats, scoring five points and pulling down a rebound. The Kentucky native has, without question, earned more playing time, especially with Carr dealing with his back injury.
Ansley Almonor scored 12 points while going 4-7 from three as he got his second start of the season due to Carr being limited. Jaxson Robinson and Otega Oweh both also had great games for the Wildcats which was needed to win on the road without Butler.
This Kentucky team was facing a three-game SEC losing streak if they weren't able to get this massive win, but Coach Pope's team played hard and got probably their biggest win of the season.
Coach Pope is now 1-0 in the Kentucky-Tennessee rivalry, but the Vols will get another shot in Rupp Arena on February 11th.
Now the Wildcats will take a lot of momentum with them into the matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks. A lot of eyes will be on Rupp Arena when John Calipari makes his return to Lexington.