The Tyran Stokes saga has Kentucky vs. Kansas ranked as one of college basketball's top games

One of the most interesting recruiting battles the Kentucky fan base has seen in a very long time was that of Tyran Stokes. This was a very up-and-down recruitment for Pope and the Wildcats, but when it was all said and done, Stokes went with Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks. Big Blue Nation wasn’t too happy with this, so they have had the game against Kansas marked down on the calendar ever since.

Myran Medcalf of ESPN put out an article breaking down all thing's college basketball, and one of the categories was the top ten most exciting non-conference games to watch. The Wildcats' matchup with the Jayhawks was on this list, and Stokes is a big reason why.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what ESPN’s Medcalf had to say about Kentucky’s matchup with Kansas: “The battle for the commitment of Tyran Stokes, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA draft per ESPN, involved a visit to Lexington that created a buzz among Big Blue Nation, before it became clear he'd already decided to play for Bill Self. This will amplify the atmosphere at the United Center for this Champions Classic matchup.”

This is going to be a very important game for Pope and the Wildcats, as it will be the first time for BBN to really see what this team is all about. This game is going to be played in Chicago on November 10th, so it will be the first marquee non-conference game for the Wildcats this season. This is the game that will let fans know the upside of Pope’s squad.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of the ten games listed by Medcalf as the most exciting non-conference games to watch, Kentucky’s matchup with Pay Kelsey and the Louisville Cardinals was also listed. This just further proves that Kentucky basketball is always going to move the needle.

Last year, the Wildcats went 2-4 in marquee non-conference games, and Pope would love for his team to get off to a better start in these types of games this season. BBN obviously wants to beat Louisville as these two schools are arch-rivals, but it will be interesting to see the tension in this Kansas game. Both of these games are going to be very good, and you can expect Kentucky fans to travel very well for the matchup with Kansas in Chicago.

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