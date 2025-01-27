These players need to step up for Kentucky while Andrew Carr is injured
Kentucky power forward Andrew Carr did not suit up against the Vanderbilt Commodores as he is dealing with a back injury. Carr has been questionable heading into the last few games but powered through the injury, but he wasn't able to give it a go against Vandy.
Carr against Alabama looked hurt and wasn't moving very fast, leading Grant Nelson to have a big game. After the loss to Vanderbilt, Coach Pope talked about the injury to Carr, and it sounds like the injury could lead Carr to miss some time.
If Carr does, in fact, miss some time, there are three players who will need to step up. Most importantly, Ansley Almonor will need to be good for the Wildcats as he took over in the starting lineup with Carr out. The other two players who got playing time with Carr out were Collin Chandler and Trent Noah. Chandler only played three minutes with an ugly turnover, so more than likely, he won't play a lot more than this, even with Carr out.
Noah came in the game and played really hard basketball. In the 12 minutes Noah got, he scored two points, pulled down four rebounds, three of them being offensive, and had a steal. Obviously, Almonor is going to start if Carr does miss more games, but Noah will play sone minutes. If Noah can be that productive for this team on the glass, he should earn more playing time, even with Carr back on the floor.
In the loss to Vanderbilt, Noah proved he is deserving of some playing time and that he has a bright future ahead of him in this program.