This elite guard needs to be Mark Pope's first call in the transfer portal

6’3 Obi Agbim has emerged as the best overall prospect in the transfer portal



The 6’3 guard averaged



17.5 PPG

3.3 RPG

3.4 APG

48.5% FG

43.6% 3PT on 6 attempts per game

80.2% FT



Obi who played in a pretty tough league in the MW this season showed no signs of inability to play…