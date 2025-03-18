This elite guard needs to be Mark Pope's first call in the transfer portal
The transfer portal has officially opened up in college basketball, so while the Kentucky coaching staff is focused on winning the game against Troy on Friday, they also have to start looking at players in the portal.
The big priorities for the Wildcats are guard and power forward. Kentucky might want to go get a center if Coach Pope doesn't feel like Brandon Garrison and Malachi Moreno are enough at the five.
One player who has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal is former Wyoming guard Obi Agbim, who averaged 17.6 points per game this season for the Cowboys on 46.9% from the field and 43.7% from three.
Agbim also averaged 3.4 assists, 3,2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. The 6'3, 180-pound guard played at a junior college, and this has given him another year of eligibility that will likely bring him to a big-name school.
Knowing that Agbim shot 43.7% from deep on six attempts per game this season, he would be a perfect fit for Pope's system that relies on high-volume shooters.
Watching film on Agbim, it is also clear that he is an excellent passer, which is another reason he is a good fit for Kentucky. Agbim can whip the ball around the floor to help get his teammates good looks.
Kentucky's focus is on the NCAA Tournament but also getting the best possible players in the portal to have an elite roster next season. Agbim is a name to watch as Kentucky starts to pursue recruits in the portal.