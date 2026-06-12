This Franck Kepnang stat shows why he is the perfect backup center for Kentucky

Mark Pope added a backup center via the transfer portal, who should be a really good addition to the 2026-27 roster. That center is Franck Kepnang, who spent last season at Washington, where he averaged 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.

It was pointed out by Rare Rookies on X that Kepnang was one of only seven total power five players to average 6+ rebounds and 2+ blocks. The most interesting part about this stat is that he did it in the fewest minutes per game of all of the players on the list. These numbers show that Kepnang can come in and be a really solid depth piece of the bench for the Wildcats.

Jan 31, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Arrinten Page (22) defends Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Obviously, Kepnang is going to be playing behind Malachi Moreno, but he should be the perfect fit to be the backup five for the Wildcats. He plays defense at a very elite level and can help on the glass. At times during the Pope era, rebounding has been an issue, so a center like Kepnang, who can come in and clean up the glass, is a very good thing for the Wildcats.

The other thing that Kepnang will bring to the table is leadership. Having a player who has played a lot of college basketball and can be a vocal leader is very helpful, and Kepnang has that. He seems like the type of guy who will be very vocal in huddles in late-game situations. He will be a guy that Coach Pope can lean on to keep this group together when the Wildcats are facing some adversity.

P5 players to average 2+ blocks and 6+ rebounds in 2026. pic.twitter.com/SA6ESJU35L — Rare Rookies (@rarerookies) June 10, 2026

A big key for Kepnang will be to stay on the floor. During his very long college basketball career, he has dealt with some injuries. The Wildcats need Kepnang to stay on the floor this season, but knowing Moreno will play a bulk of the minutes, this should help him stay fresh.

Heading into the season, Kepnang won’t be a player that draws a ton of media interest, but he is going to be a very important player for Pope and the Wildcats this season. Every team needs a vocal leader, and after looking up and down the roster, it feels like Kepnang will be that guy.

The leadership is important, but these stats on Kepnang from last season at Washington show that he can be a very good role player for this team.

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