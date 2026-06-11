Three Kentucky Wildcats with the most to gain this summer

A big season is coming up for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats as he tries to get this historic program back to making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. A lot of the groundwork for the season is laid in the summer, and the team is on campus getting ready for the 2026-27 season. These summer practices are where the staff truly find out what this roster has and how good this team can be.

There is a ton of upside on this Kentucky roster, and some players will need to tap into that potential over the next two months. Let’s take a look at three Kentucky Wildcats who have the most to gain during summer practice.

Three Kentucky Wildcats with the most to gain in summer practice

Braydon Hawthorne

Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Braydon Hawthorne (22) shoots the ball during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Big Blue Nation is through the roof excited to see Braydon Hawthorne take the floor this season after redshirting last year. Hawthorne is a 6’8-6’9 athletic wing with a guard's handle. He has the upside to turn himself into a lottery pick, and how he plays this summer will have a big impact on how much he will see the floor this season. Knowing just how good the Wildcats will be if Hawthorne hits his potential this year, it is imperative that BBN hears some positive reports about him from summer practice. If this kid is good this season, the Wildcats are going to be tough to beat.

Ousmane N’Diaye

Ousmane N’Diaye | Kentucky Athletics

Another wildcard on this roster is power forward Ousmane N’Diaye. The Senegalese power forward has been playing pro ball in Italy, but is ready to make the move over to college hoops. He is another guy with a ton of upside, and he should be a really good system fit for Coach Pope. The 6’11 power forward can shoot the ball, and this will be a weapon for the Wildcats. It would be really good news for Pope and Kentucky if N’Diaye can take the power forward spot and doesn’t give it back this summer.

Mason Williams

Tennessee Collegiate Academy’s Mason Williams (2) looks to make a move against Utah Prep’s Jaxon Prince (4) during a EYBL Scholastic League game on Jan. 3, 2026 at Tipton Rosemark Academy in Millington, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kentucky doesn’t have a ton of guard depth, which means someone has to step up, and I think that can be freshman Mason Williams. The four-star guard has a ton of upside, but some don’t believe he will play much until his sophomore season. It would be a big help to Pope if Williams could become a playable asset. We will find out this summer if he will be able to do that.

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