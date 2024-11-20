This Kentucky team doesn't worry, instead are focused on getting better
Many thought this Kentucky team would have some sort of a letdown against Lipscomb on Tuesday after a big signature win over then-No. 6 Duke last week, but that did not happen against the Bison. A big part of why they didn't come out sluggish on Tuesday is because of the incredible mindset that the team has.
What goes into that mindset is their maturity and ability to not worry about what's next, and instead always stay focused on improving and doing the things they need to acheive that. Mark Pope spoke in-depth about that mindset and how being stressed is meaningless for everyone.
"We don't stress, like, we don't get nervous. We don't worry because it doesn't actually work. Sometimes we think if a team has a letdown after a big win, it's like, 'Oh man, if the coach had just thought about the possibility of it being a letdown and prepared this team for no letdown, it wouldn't have happened. What happens is we all just overkill, right? We just start pushing that narrative so hard with our team. We don't actually do it at all. We are always going to be focused on what we need to do. So, we work really hard. It's human nature to worry about that a little bit. We really work hard to focus on what we are trying to do. Our guys are really hungry to get better. We are hungry to become a great team. We don't have a lot of time to do it. You know, the last game was over and it was kind of onto, like, how can we get better? How can we get better? That's the only thing we talk about. ...We are not going to spend a lot of time thinking about what we do not want to have happen."- Pope on the team always staying focused.
That is a brilliant mindset to have, not only in basketball, but in life, too. The Wildcats are taking that mindset to heart as the season gets into full-gear.