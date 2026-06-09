This Kentucky Wildcat arriving on campus is a big win for Mark Pope's offseason

One of the most intriguing additions this offseason to the 2026-27 Kentucky roster was that of Senegalese power forward Ousmane N’Diaye. He has recently been playing professionally in Italy, but is ready to make the move over to play college basketball, and he will be doing it for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats.

All of Big Blue Nation gets a little concerned when the Wildcats are adding players from outside of the USA because there have been some recent horror stories. Last year, Kentucky had to wait a while for Andrija Jelavic to get on campus, and a few years ago, the NCAA created a ton of issues for Zvonimir Ivisic.

It has almost gotten to a point where Kentucky fans assume that when the Wildcats are adding international players, there is going to be an issue with them getting to Lexington and then being deemed eligible to be on the floor. Well, good news this year because over the weekend, N’Diaye arrived on campus and is ready to get to work.

This is big news for multiple reasons, with one of them being that BBN and the staff don’t have to worry about when he will be getting on campus. Another reason this is good for Kentucky is the fact that now he will have all summer to learn the Pope system, get to know his teammates, and get used to college basketball.

6-11 Ousmane Ndiaye is having a strong season with

Vanoli Cremona



The 2004 born Senegalese forward is averaging 10.3 Points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 stocks per game this season on 26.8 MPG in Serie A competition



Twitchy movements, can space the floor, runs the floor very well,… pic.twitter.com/xHGKz3vjXR — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) April 10, 2026

It took Jelavic some time to get better last season, and frankly, while he did improve some, it never really clicked for the power forward. He arrived late on campus, and I do believe that this played a role in his struggles last season at Kentucky. With N’Diaye being in Lexington for the entire summer, he is going to adapt to college basketball a lot quicker than some of the international players we have seen in Lexington of late.

When it comes to N’Diaye’s game on the floor, he has a real good shot to start at the four for this basketball team. He is a very flashy player who can stretch the floor with his ability to shoot the three-ball. He is a good fit at the four for how Pope likes to play, and this position was a struggle for the Wildcats last season. N’Diaye is going to be a superstar for Pope and the Wildcats. His arrival on campus in June will be a very underrated offseason win for the staff.

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