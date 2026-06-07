Mark Pope has landed an elite five-star in the 2027 class

Big Blue Nation received some very exciting news on Sunday morning as Mark Pope landed a five-star in the 2027 class. Ryan Hampton, a 6’6 wing, has picked the Wildcats after spending the last few days in Lexington on a visit. In the 2027 class, Hampton is ranked as the 6th-best player in the 247Sports rankings.

There has been a narrative surrounding Pope’s ability to recruit high school players, and it is not a positive one. Frankly, for those who don’t have a ton of belief in Pope’s ability to recruit high school, it's hard not to agree. Last cycle, he spent the entire year trying to land Tyran Stokes and missed on him.

2027 five-star Ryan Hampton is headed to Kentucky, @KayserHoops reports.



Impressive addition for Mark Pope adding a talented two-way prospect. https://t.co/W4hvEz8yQD pic.twitter.com/PtcQaWfdXh — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) June 7, 2026

The reason missing on Stokes was so frustrating was the fact that the Wildcats were in a really good spot with some other elite five-star players but didn’t land them because the staff went all in on Stokes. Pope has landed a couple of five-stars during his time in Lexington, but both Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson were Kentucky natives.

Big Blue Nation wanted to see that Pope was able to land a five-star outside of the Bluegrass State, and he just did that, landing Hampton. No one was expecting this commitment to come anytime soon, knowing it is early in the class, but now the Wildcats will have a five-star commitment for the entire next 365 days ahead of the 2027-28 season, where Hampton will be a freshman.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The most exciting part of the game of Hampton is that he is a true two-way prospect. I like his ability to create his own scoring opportunities off the dribble. He can use his handle to get to the rim or create space and open threes. His defensive upside is through the roof, which is a real plus for this high-level athlete.

If Hampton continues to develop his jump shot, he is going to be a superstar for the Wildcats. He will more than likely be the first one-and-done high school player in the Pope era, as he possesses the type of upside that NBA teams will fall in love with. This is a really good start for Coach Pope in the 2027 class, and Big Blue Nation is fired up.

There are a lot of folks out there who have been hating on Pope’s ability to recruit five-star players, and this should silence them as he is off to a red-hot start in the 2027 class.

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