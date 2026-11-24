Obviously, things are not going well for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats right now with two ugly losses already on the season, and it doesn't seem like it will be getting better anytime soon. One of the things that frustrates me so much about the struggles of Coach Pope is how well things went in the first year of his Kentucky tenure.

The Wildcats were winning top 25 game after top 25 game, and fans kept telling themselves, "This will be the worst roster Pope ever has and look what he is doing." While this was the hope for the fan base, it has been regression for the third-year head coach, and things aren't moving in a positive direction this season.

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College basketball personality John Fanta just posted a stat on Pope's tenure so far in Lexington, and these numbers will shock BBN. Kentucky is 13-17 against AP Top 25 opponents during the Pope era, and the average margin of loss in the 17 losses is 15 points. Fanta has been on record calling the Pope era a disappointment, and when showing these numbers, it is hard to disagree with him.

The craziest part of these numbers on Coach Pope is that he won eight AP Top 25 games in the first season of his tenure in Lexington, and it has gone completely down the drain from there. Kentucky is the most historic program in college basketball, and these numbers don't live up to the standard that this program is looking for.

Kentucky is 13-17 against AP Top 25 opponents under Mark Pope. The average margin of loss is 15.



The Wildcats spend too much money and they're too proud of a program to be falling this short of the mark. A call from Big Blue Nation and my thoughts on the state of UK Basketball: pic.twitter.com/msmnaLiSJk — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) November 24, 2026

Big Blue Nation really wanted to see Pope work out because he is such a good guy and he loves this university, but it is getting harder and harder to believe that it is going to work out. The Wildcats have a tough test coming up on Friday with Wichita State coming to town, and then one of the toughest tests of the season comes up next week as Kentucky takes on #2 Virginia on the road.

Hopefully, Coach Pope will figure things out this season and get back to what BBN saw in year one of his tenure, but the fan base is losing hope that it can even happen. Two tough games are coming up, and if Pope wins them both, perhaps he will have the fan base back with him, but right now Big Blue Nation is looking for a change at the top.

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