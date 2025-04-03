This transfer portal target is a can't miss for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats
Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff have missed some targets early into the transfer portal window, but the good news is there is still a ton of talent available.
One name that Kentucky has been after in the transfer portal for a few days now is former Robert Morris power forward Alvaro Folgueiras. He is a player who is, without question, ready for the next level of college basketball, and Kentucky is pushing hard after him.
On the season, Folgueiras averaged 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He also shot 54.8% from the field and 41.3% from three.
Folgueiras also averaged 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, meaning he is quite active on the defensive side of the floor. This is great to know, as defense was an issue for the Wildcats last season.
The recruitment of Folgueiras has been quite quiet to this point, but the Wildcats have definitely put themselves in a good spot. It also seems like if Kentucky lands Folgueiras, they could still land Yaxel Lendeborg, who is their top target at the moment.
The Wildcats could run Folgueiras at the four and Lendeborg at the five. This would give Kentucky one of the best frontcourts in the SEC next season.
Folgueiras is a player with the ability to shoot, pass, and defend that Pope would really love to land, so hopefully, the staff is able to get this done.
Kentucky fans really want to see a new commitment, and Folgueiras would be an elite addition to the 2025-26 roster.