This underrated Kentucky forward could be the best defender in the SEC
Mark Pope looks to have a really good squad set to take the floor in their first exhibition next month. One of the goals of the coaching staff this offseason was to improve in the areas of athleticism and defense. They have certainly done that with who they have brought in, including returning atheletic guards in Otega Oweh and Collin Chandler.
One of the biggest talks and rightfully so as it pertains to defense is Jayden Quaintance, who, once he returns from rehabbing his ACL injury, will be one of the best big man defenders in the entire country, as he has so much potential in that area to begin with, especially his elite shot-blocking. But, what's not getting talked about enough is Kentucky forward Mo Dioubate's defensive ability, who could really make the two and elite duo down low for Kentucky.
Dioubate is going to likely end up being Kentucky's most versatile defender as well next season with his ability of playing some minutes at the three along with his usual minutes at the power forward spot. Not only is he a tough, hard-nosed player, but that mindset really helps him be a force, especially on the glass. The 6-7 forward, despite his height, did end up being one of the best rebounders in the SEC last season. Dioubate ranked 5th in the SEC last season in defensive rebounding percentage, while also being 16th on the offensive end.
To give you even more reason to believe in Dioubate's defensive ability, Evan Miyakawa did a study earlier this summer ranking the top defenders in the transfer portal based off of 'predicted defensive impact,' which he included Dioubate in the top five along with fellow teammate Jayden Quaintance. Dioubate was listed as the 4th-best defender in the portal, while Quaintance held the top spot. That's very high praise, and for Kentucky to have two among the top five speaks to just how well they answered their need for defense this offseason.
e 6-7 transfer forward from Alabama even received praise from some of his teammates this offseason, including Jaland Lowe, who was very impressed by his rebounding ability earlier this summer. "He's a dog, man, really strong," Lowe said. "He has a really good feel for the game, just being in the right spots, knowing where everybody's supposed to be at, super athletic. (He) might be one of the best rebounders that I've been around, just off sheer will, not even anything else, just the fact that he's gonna beat you because of his mindset."
Mark Pope has called Dioubate a versatile "point forward" multiple times since the 6-7 forward arrived on campus. Combine his versatility with his elite defensive ability, and Dioubate has a case to be a contender for SEC Defensive Player of the Year next season.