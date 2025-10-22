Three bold predictions for #9 Kentucky's exhibition vs. #1 Purdue
The exhibition game between the #9 Kentucky Wildcats and #1 Purdue Boilermakers is almost here. On Friday, Rupp Arena will be rocking as two of the best teams in college basketball go head-to-head before the season even starts.
Purdue is returning just about their entire team from a year ago, as four of five projected starters were on the team last season. This is going to make it difficult for a shorthanded Kentucky team to get the win, but Coach Pope proved last season that he can win games shorthanded.
Let's take a look at three bold predictions for the Kentucky vs. Purdue exhibition game.
Three bold predictions for #9 Kentucky vs. #1 Purdue
Otega Oweh outplays Braden Smith
Purdue has a superstar point guard in Braden Smith, who many consider the best player in college basketball. Kentucky has a star of its own in Otega Oweh, who wants to show the world that he should be in the same conversation as Smith. Purdue isn't all that athletic, which means Oweh can play his game, slashing to the rim at a high level. If Kentucky is going to win this game without Lowe and Quaintance Oweh will need to outplay Smith on both ends of the floor.
Malachi Moreno has a breakout game
With Quaintance still out with the ACL tear, the two players who are going to see a lot of playing time at center are Brandon Garrison and Malachi Moreno. Oweh talked about how much he has been impressed with Moreno, and this could be a breakout game for the freshman from the Bluegrass State. Purdue has some elite bigs, so Moreno is going to have his hands full in his first college game. If Moreno has a good game, it will go a long way for the confidence fans have to win big games while Quaintance rehabs.
Denzel Aberdeen puts up massive numbers at point guard with Jaland Lowe out
More than likely, either Denzel Aberdeen or Collin Chandler will get the nod at point guard on Friday with Lowe out. It would make a lot of sense for Aberdeen to play the one knowing he has more experience. If Aberdeen's elite defense helps him slow Purdue's star Smith while also putting up solid numbers in the box score, this would be huge. Aberdeen, having a big game, would prove that the Wildcats have a great option at the one while Lowe is taking his rest during games. For Kentucky to beat Purdue, Aberdeen has to play well.