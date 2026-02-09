The Kentucky Wildcats are finding their stride as we near the end of the regular season. When the non-conference losses were stacking up for the Wildcats, many believed that this season was going to spiral out of control, yet despite all of the injuries, Mark Pope has helped this team turn it around. Kentucky sits at 8-3 in SEC play right on the tail of the Florida Gators.

The Wildcats have a meeting with the Gators on Saturday in Gainesville, and if Pope’s team is able to leave with the victory, Kentucky will be atop the SEC standings. If the Wildcats lose to the Gators, the defending National Champions will grow their lead in the conference.

As there are only seven games left in the regular season, let's take a look at three bold predictions for the rest of the Kentucky basketball season.

Three bold predictions for the end of the Kentucky basketball season

Otega Oweh wins SEC Player of the Year and is an All-American

Early in the season, there were some concerns with the play of Otega Oweh. He was the preseason SEC Player of the Year, but in the first few months of the season, Oweh just wasn’t playing with a ton of effort and intensity. A switch flipped as the calendar turned to 2026, and Oweh has been on a tear. In SEC play, Oweh is averaging 20.6 points per game, and he has scored over 20 points in nine of Kentucky’s 11 SEC games. Oweh will cement himself as a Kentucky legend if he keeps this pace up.

Andrija Jelavic finds his stride

One player Kentucky fans have wanted to see get going is PF Andrija Jelavic. During SEC play, Jelavic has started some games and seems to be getting things going on offense. The coaching staff wants him to be more confident shooting the ball, and once this happens, he could get scary good. Jelavic’s best basketball is still ahead of him, and Big Blue Nation needs to hope he figures this out by the end of this season.

Kentucky finishes second in the SEC behind Florida

According to ESPN, the Wildcats have the fourth-hardest remaining schedule in college basketball for their final seven games. This means it won’t ease up for Pope’s team over the final few weeks of the season. I have a feeling the Wildcats will finish second in the SEC right behind Florida. If this is the case, Kentucky will likely be a four or five seed in the NCAA Tournament and will get the double by in Nashville.