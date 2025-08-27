Three Kentucky Wildcats given odds to win College Basketball's National Player of the Year
Mark Pope has a few players on his 2025-26 roster that could be some of the best players in all of college basketball this season. There are a lot of names that could be added to this list, but the top three would likely be Otega Oweh, Jaland Lowe, and Jayden Quaintance.
Ironically, these three players are the only three Wildcats listed on FanDuel Sportsbooks' preseason College Basketball National Player of the Year odds.
Oweh has the best odds of these three players at (+3000). This has Oweh tied for eighth for the best odds in college hoops. The next two Wildcats are Lowe and Quaintance, who are tied with odds sitting at (+10000).
It is cool to see these three players listed, but in all honesty, it does feel like Oweh is the only one of them who has a real shot. If Quaintance was going into the season at 100% he would have a real shot, but his ACL recovery will cost him a handful of games this season.
Knowing Quaintance is going to sit out for a good chunk of the non-conference schedule, it would be nearly impossible for him to win this award. The Wildcats center could average a double-double while leading college hoops in blocks per game. If he were doing this and didn't miss any time, he would have a fair shot at winning this award.
Lowe is turning heads so far at summer practice, but it does seem unrealistic to see a world where he could win this award. Knowing Oweh is going to be shooting the basketball a lot, the only way for Lowe to win would be to lead college hoops in assists, but in Pope's system, this will be next to impossible.
Oweh is being undervalued when it comes to his chances of winning this award. He is going to average near 20 points per game this season, and he is one of the best defenders in the nation. It wouldn't be crazy for Oweh to bring this award home to Lexington, and if he does, it likely means Kentucky had a special season.