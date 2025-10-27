Three reasons Kentucky fans should be "overreacting" to the dominant win over #1 Purdue
Mark Pope's basketball team looked elite on Friday night when they took on the #1 Purdue Boilermakers in an exhibition game. The Wildcats won this game 78-65, but now the goalposts have moved.
For weeks, the national media talked about how important this game was, but after Kentucky won, this game doesn't seem to matter anymore. Purdue coach Matt Painter discussed how they didn't scout for this game, and Boilermaker fans are clinging to this quote.
In reality, how would they have gone about scouting the team, knowing there aren't many returners on the roster?
Now, Purdue fans are going on the "hang the banner" rant after Big Blue Nation flexed its muscles after the win. Purdue is now known as the team that doesn't play well in exhibition games. I'd rather have a coach who treats every game like a national championship game even if it is an exhibition, and the Wildcats have that.
While Purdue fans will try to convince Big Blue Nation that this game didn't matter, their coach seems to disagree, knowing he had his stars out on the floor for well over 30 minutes while Otega Oweh only played 17.
Here are three reasons Kentucky fans should be able to "overreact" to the exhibition win over #1 Purdue.
The freshman showed signs of greatness
Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno were the two stars of the game for the Wildcats. Johnson led the team in scoring with 15 points while Moreno scored eight points for the Wildcats. These two Wildcats are players who many wanted to see shine in this game, and they did just that. Johnson looked like he will be the offensive spark off the bench for this team in the win and Moreno will be extraordinary for Kentucky while the Wildcats await the return of Jayden Quaintance. These two stole the show verses #1 Purdue.
Kentucky's defense was elite
All offseason, we have heard that Kentucky's defense was going to be elite, and it was just that on Friday. Purdue came into this game ranked #1 in offense on KenPom, and the Wildcats held them to 65 points. Purdue missed some open shots, so there is still some work to be done on the defense for Kentucky, but it will be top ten in KenPom all season long.
Kentucky was shorthanded
The other reason Kentucky should feel so confident in this win is because they did it without Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance, who are projected to be two of the best three players on this team. On top of this, Otega Oweh only played 17 minutes after coming off his injury. It is scary to think how good this team will be at 100%.